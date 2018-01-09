| by Jack Landau |

It's full steam ahead up in Vaughan. In the last several months, the developing suburb has seen the lightning fast sale of multiple condo towers in the Transit City and Icona developments, the opening of a subway station, and construction progress on the various buildings clustered around the Jane Street and Highway 7 intersection. Just east of Jane and 7, Cortel Group's Expo City development was the first high-rise condominium development to go ahead in the area, with phases 1 and 2 now fully occupied and phases 3 and 4 under construction to the north.

Cortel's next move is planned for a plot just west of the first two phases along the site's Highway 7 frontage, currently occupied by the Expo City sales pavilion. Details about an upcoming Expo City 5 to be built on the sales centre site began to emerge last month.

Expo City site plan showing location of phase 5, image via Cortel Group

Set to rise 61 storeys, Expo 5 features a striking design by Quadrangle, first glimpsed on their Instagram in early December. Designed as increasingly smaller stacked boxes and clad in red brick panels, a series of terraces on the west side are planted with lush greenery. The initial aerial view shows the tower's position backing onto the future Edgeley Park through which the Black Creek runs. A significant new public space for the area, Edgeley Park will be at the northeast corner of Jane and Highway 7.

Aerial southeast facing view of Expo City 5, image via Quadrangle

More recently, a second rendering was released on Lunas 3D Visualization's Instagram, offering at closer look at the building's design. This north facing view from the site's Highway 7 frontage shows a glazed podium with a landscaped rooftop area, while also hinting through the fenestration pattern that the terrace level suites might be two storeys high.

Facing south at Expo City 5 from Highway 7, image via Lunas 3D Visualization

