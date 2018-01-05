| by Jack Landau |

The Bogus Business Case for Fare Integration; Plan to turn green space into parking lot dismays Black Creek Alliance; How other cities help the homeless during extreme cold; and more news:

The Bogus Business Case for Fare Integration (Steve Munro)

Toronto heat regulations are cold comfort when the landlord’s furnace fails (Globe and Mail)

How other cities help the homeless during extreme cold (Toronto Star)

Chris Selley: John Tory reverses course on shelter, but he could do more for Toronto’s homeless (National Post)

Plan to turn green space into parking lot dismays Black Creek Alliance (Inside Toronto)

Toronto opens two new warming centres for homeless residents (Metro News)

Toronto 2017 home sales down from 2016, average price up (Inside Toronto)

