| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back to early 2013 for a south facing view over the Don River, as seen from the Queen Street viaduct. Just shy of five years ago, this view of bridges was marked by the BMW Toronto building, situated just south of Eastern Avenue on Sunlight Park Road.

Facing south over the Don River from Queen Street, February 2013, image by Jack Landau

Here in the present day December, 2017, a wider view shows the changes that have unfolded in the intervening years. New condo developments have added a round-the-clock residential presence to the neighbourhood. Partially shown on the far left of the image below, a tower crane and a steel-framed structure mark the site where the first phase of Streetcar Developments and Dream Unlimited's Riverside Square is now taking shape. On the right side, Urban Capital Property Group's 29-storey River City 3 can be seen topping out at 29 storeys, while a sliver of the developer's completed 12-storey River City 2 is visible at the right edge of the photo.

Facing south over the Don River from Queen Street, December 2017, image by Forum contributor BB ON

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!