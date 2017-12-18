| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area. Submitted to our Forum by contributor DonValleyRainbow, this early morning view faces north towards the Midtown skyline, showing the growing impact of the 58-storey south tower at Bazis, Metropia, and RioCan's E Condos.

Yonge-Eglinton skyline, image by Forum contributor DonValleyRainbow

