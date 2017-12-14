| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial west-facing view over a snowy scene on Toronto's Wellesley Street, captured from east of Jarvis Street. Submitted to our Forum by contributor Rascacielo, this view is centred on Vox Condominiums, 50 at Wellesley Station, and Totem Condos, three condominium developments under construction in the area surrounding Wellesley Station on the TTC's Line 1 subway.

Aerial west-facing view over Wellesley Street, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

