| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view from the upper floors of First Canadian Place, Toronto and Canada's tallest building. Submitted by Forum contributor salsa, this view faces north from the 72-storey office tower, showing recently completed buildings like the EY Tower and One Bloor East, as well as rising towers like Massey Tower, YC Condos and The Livmore.

North facing view from First Canadian Place, image by Forum contributor salsa

