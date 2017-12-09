| by Jack Landau |

The success of the ongoing mixed-income revitalization of Regent Park has opened the door for other social housing redevelopments across Toronto. Originally constructed in 1965 as a private residential development, the 3-hectare Allenbury Gardens community across from Fairview Mall in North York was sold to the Ontario Housing Corporation in 1972, and transferred to TCHC in 2001. By 2010, the community’s low-rise townhomes were showing signs of age, leading to plans for a multi-phased mixed-income redevelopment, a joint venture to be undertaken by Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and private developer, the Fram Building Group.

The community has since been partially redeveloped, with the Core Architects-designed Soul & Connect Condos at Fairview Park both completed, standing 18 and 16 storeys respectively, on the west half of the site, and labeled 'A' and 'B' on the site plan below. Three blocks of rental replacement towns make up the north end of the phase 1 site, replacing the TCHC units that were torn down to make way for the redevelopment.

With the first phase completed, a 17-storey, 213-unit condo tower known as Vivo ('D' on the site plan below), now in sales, was submitted to the City in October for Site Plan Approval. The second phase also included a 10-storey, 75-unit TCHC mid-rise ('C' on the site plan) and 28 TCHC rental townhome units to replace the previous rentals on site, as well as 6 market towns. Now, plans for a last market condo at the site's east end have been submitted for Zoning Bylaw amendments.

Site of Building E within the Allenbury Gardens redevelopment, image retrieved via submission to City of Toronto

Darkly shaded on the map above and labeled 'E', the last building is proposed to rise through steps as high as 23 storeys and 71.8 metres tall, three-storeys and about 9 metres higher than the current zoning allows. Building E is designed by Core Architects to blend with other buildings in the community.

Proposed Building E at Allenbury Gardens, image retrieved via submission to City of Toronto

The proposed 371 condominium units—89 more than permitted by current zoning—will consist of 20 studios, 89 one-bedroom, 90 one-bedroom-plus-den, 126 two-bedrooms and 46 two-bedrooms-plus-den. To get those numbers, amendments to the Official Plan and local Zoning By-Law are being proposed. Two indoor amenity areas are found on the ground level, each featuring a direct connection to outdoor amenity areas. An outdoor amenity space is also planned fo level 5, atop the podium.

Proposed Building E at Allenbury Gardens, image retrieved via submission to City of Toronto

Parking for 248 vehicles is planned in a two level underground garage spanning the footprint of Buildings C, D, and E. 192 of these spaces are for residents, and housed on the P2 level, while 56 visitor spaces would be provided on the P1 level above. This level would also house a total of 290 bicycle parking spaces, 260 for residents and 30 for visitors.

Additional information and images can be found in our database files for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.