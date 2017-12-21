| by Jack Landau |

With just a handful of units remaining, Plaza's Mississauga Square has been a hot seller since launching in mid-2017. The 33-storey Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium and townhome development will rise from north of Eglinton at Nahani Way, near Square One in Mississauga.

Looking north to Mississauga Square, designed by Turner Fleischer Architects for Plaza

The project's marketing nerve centre is now located in another Toronto suburb, at the intersection of Jane and Highway 7 in Vaughan, near another of Plaza's projects called The Met. Here, prospective buyers can get a taste of Mississauga Square's design, suite layouts, and interior finishes.

Plaza's Mississauga Square presentation centre at Jane and Highway 7, image by Jack Landau

Guests are greeted by a reception desk flanked by two wings containing marketing materials that offer details on the project's 392 one to three-bedroom layouts, with unit sizes ranging from 457 ft² to 2,090 ft², and prices ranging between $315,000 and $900,000. The north wing includes a group of video screens displaying exterior views of the development in place of the scale models often used as architectural mock-ups in presentation centres. These screens are flanked by illuminated panels displaying some of the building's suite layouts.

Inside of the Mississauga Square presentation centre, image by Jack Landau

The south wing focuses on the building's suite interiors, which are displayed in kitchen and bathroom vignettes. Below, the kitchen vignette shows one of the building's upgraded finish packages, with stainless steel-finished appliances.

Kitchen vignette in the Mississauga Square presentation centre, image by Jack Landau

Also found in the south wing, a group of four display boards shows prospective buyers the range of suite finishes available for the building's units, with playful culinary-themed names that reference the colour schemes.

Finish packages in the Mississauga Square presentation centre, image by Jack Landau

With 85% of the project's units now spoken for, we look forward to the start of construction for this new infusion of density for Mississauga.

With 85% of the project's units now spoken for, we look forward to the start of construction for this new infusion of density for Mississauga.