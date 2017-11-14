| by Jack Landau |

We have been watching construction activity for St Thomas Developments' 88 North, a new condominium tower soon to rise beside Shuter Street at Mutual. The building is replacing the north end of a Downtown Toronto surface parking lot fronting on Queen Street, the rest of which is to be redeveloped soon. The 27-storey, Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed development has been progressing throughout the year, with shoring having commenced in the spring, followed by excavation during the summer.

East facing aerial view of 88 North, image by Forum contributor innsertnamehere

Since then, construction reached an milestone with the installation of a first tower crane at the start of October. Even more progress was made this morning, when a section of Dalhousie Street at the west end of the site was closed to free up space for a mobile crane, used to install the second tower crane in the base of 88 North's excavated pit.

Aerial view of 88 North, image by Forum contributor innsertnamehere

Meanwhile, forming for the first of the building's five underground levels is well underway. At the east end of the pit, columns for the P5 level are now apparent. The southwest corner of the L-shaped pit—currently being used as an access ramp—will not be fully excavated, with this section to eventually be part of a future parkland dedication.

With a 3,049 m² footprint, the 27-storey 88 North will be the first of four towers built within the new high-rise community. On the southerly two thirds of the over 10,000 m² site, the three final planned towers of 88 Queen East will rise to heights of 27, 28, and 49 storeys.

88 North, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

