| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day captures a west facing view over Toronto's Wellesley Street. Submitted by Forum contributor Rascacielo, this sunset view shows a few projects taking shape on and around Wellesley, including The Britt, Vox Condos, 50 at Wellesley Station, and Totem Condos.

West-facing sunset view over Wellesley Street, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!