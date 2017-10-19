Today's Photo of the Day captures a west facing view over Toronto's Wellesley Street. Submitted by Forum contributor Rascacielo, this sunset view shows a few projects taking shape on and around Wellesley, including The Britt, Vox Condos, 50 at Wellesley Station, and Totem Condos.
West-facing sunset view over Wellesley Street, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo
