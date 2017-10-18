| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the latest buildings to top out as part of the rebuild of Toronto's Regent Park community. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor skycandy, this view of the under construction Block 27 rental development was captured by drone, and shows off the ongoing installation of cladding for the east tower of the project.

Regent Park: Block 27, image by Forum contributor skycandy

