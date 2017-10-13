| by Jack Landau |

In the few weeks since we last checked in on construction for Union Station's massive multi-year revitalization, progress has been made on what will be among the project's most visible elements to passersby in Downtown Toronto. Work is now well underway on the first of four glass covers above the station's pedestrian moats, with the first being built along the station's west frontage on Front Street. A second skylight will follow to the east along Front, with a final two over the Bay and York Street moats.

Facing east across the Front Street west moat, image by Chris Livett

The Front Street west moat—which will be renamed the TD Carriageway upon completion—started to attract photo updates this past spring, when steel assembly began for the canopy that will support the skylight glazing. Summer saw the completion of the structure and the first deliveries of glazing, which has recently begun tone installed atop the steel lattice.

Triangular glass panels awaiting installation, image by Chris Livett

During the installation, the triangular glazing panels are unloaded from wooden cranes (above) and attached via suction cups to a mobile crane positioned on Front Street. From there, the panels are hoisted then lowered to a waiting crew, who fixes them into position.

Mobile crane being used for glass installation, image by Chris Livett

Work on the Front Street west moat is expected to wrap up before the end of the year. Once complete, the 'TD Carriageway', along with the Front Street east moat, will create over 15,000 ft² of newly enclosed space at Union Station, while enhancing the pedestrian experience by providing increased and inclement-weather-protected access to the station.

Glass installation on the Front Street west moat, image by Chris Livett

Following the same design as the Front Street west moat cover, construction of the Front east moat cover is expected to start early next year. The Bay and York Street moat covers—work for which will follow later in 2018—will add an additional 10,000 ft² of space which will be sheltered from above, but open at the end. Together, all four of the moat coverings will make use of a combined 26,000 ft² of glazing and 437 metric tonnes of steel.

Future retail space fronting onto sheltered moat, image courtesy of Partisans and GH+A

