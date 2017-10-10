| by Jack Landau |

Tridel and Rowntree Enterprises' upcoming redevelopment of the former Inn on the Park site is set to transform Toronto's Leslie and Eglinton intersection with three new residential towers. We last covered the project in mid-2016, discussing a second design iteration by architects Graziani + Corazza that dramatically altered the original four-tower plan for the site. More recently, the City and developers settled on a less dense plan, scaled back to three towers plus townhomes, all featuring a reimagined design. The first two of these towers are now being marketed by Tridel and Rowntree with the moniker "Auberge On The Park."

Auberge On The Park, image courtesy of Tridel/Rowntree

The project will be built in three phases, with the first phase to rise 45 storeys on the east end of the site. Phase 2 will follow at a height of 29 storeys to the west, while a third phase will rise 39 storeys into the air along the site's Leslie Street frontage. While a site plan application has been submitted to the City for the first two buildings, the third phase tower is not part of the application, but will follow in the future.

First two phases of Auberge On The Park, image courtesy of Tridel/Rowntree

Though information about the project is just beginning to emerge as the marketing gets going, renderings included in the SPA submission show off aspects of the development, including how the towers will meet the street. Below, a view of some of the project's townhomes show a range of finishes including glass and aluminum, wood grain Longboard®, and two types of precast concrete.

Townhome exteriors at Auberge On The Park, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The first interior rendering has also been released, showing a lobby lounge, and behind a glassed-in vestibule, a party room. The design is French-inspired, with natural finishes including wood and marble, and featuring a sculptural wall behind the concierge.

Lobby at Auberge On The Park, image courtesy of Tridel/Rowntree

