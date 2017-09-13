| by Jack Landau |

It is just under three months since we last visited the Vaughan construction site of Plaza and Berkeley's The Met, a 35-storey, Quadrangle-designed condominium and townhome development on Jane Street just north of Highway 7, and walking distance from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station which opens on December 17th. At the time of our last update in June, shoring and excavation were wrapping up, with dewatering equipment in use to manage the site's high water table.

Site of The Met viewed from Jane Street, image by Jack Landau

In the months since, a first tower crane has been installed at the east end of the site, allowing for the start of forming for the first of the building's three underground parking levels. Views of the site's east end show that a large section of the P3 level has been built, with columns and floors for the P2 level above now being poured above.

Below grade forming at The Met site, image by Jack Landau

The project reached another milestone this week when a second tower crane was erected at the west end of the site, to continue the work closer to Jane Street. This is also where the development's podium and tower will rise. The east crane's job will be complete once townhome blocks are finished at its end.

Facing northeast across the site of The Met, image by Jack Landau

The installation of the west crane was carried out on Tuesday morning, continuing into the afternoon. Crane sections were delivered to the site by flatbed trucks, which were then driven down a dirt ramp to the base of the pit. From here, a mobile hydraulic crane unloaded crane components and hoisted them up to awaiting crews who bolted the components together.

Crane section arriving at The Met site, image by Jack Landau

Below, following the crane's mast section being bolted into place, the crane cab was hoisted aloft.

Crane cab being hoisted into place at The Met site, image by Jack Landau

Once the crane cab arrived at the top of the mast section, it was carefully moved into place before being secured by construction crews.

Crane cab being lowered into place at The Met site, image by Jack Landau

