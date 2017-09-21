| by Jack Landau |

Our weekly Throwback Thursday features usually zeroes in on a specific Toronto streetscape, but this week's feature is pulling way back for a look at a bigger picture: a view from Polson Pier in June 2014 showed a number of cranes working away on new additions to the skyline. (Click on either image to enlarge them.)

On the left side of the 2014 scene below, a crane still marked the topped out 67-storey east tower of Ïce Condominiums. At the centre of the skyline, the L Tower was also topped out with its original crane still attached, while the Bay Adelaide Centre's east tower can be seen entering the Financial District skyline just to the right of the taller financial core towers. On the far right, the steel frame of Aura at College Park's signature roof feature can be seen taking shape.

Toronto skyline from the Port Lands, 2014, image by Jack Landau

Fast forward to September 2017, and the now-complete projects shown in the previous image have been joined by several more buildings. On the far left of the image below, the completed Ïce Condominiums have been partially obscured from view by the Harbour Plaza Residences, with Ten York also joining the South Core skyline as it nears its final height. The Financial District skyline at the centre of the image has changed slightly with the addition of the EY Tower. On the right side of the image, the new East Bayfront district is developing a skyline of its own, anchored by the rising 44-storey Monde Condos, now dominating the foreground. Also visible at the base of Monde are mid-rise projects Aqualina and Aquavista on Queens Quay, east of Lower Sherbourne.

Toronto skyline from the Port Lands, 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!