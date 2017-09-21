| by Jack Landau |

Another condominium tower has topped out in Downtown Toronto, with Urban Capital and Malibu Investments' Smart House now reaching its full 25-storey height above Queen Street a few doors west of Osgoode Station. When we last checked in on the architectsAlliance-designed "micro-condo" development at the end of July, work had begun on forming the final residential level for the tower. Since then, this 25th and final residential floor and the mechanical penthouse level above have been fully formed, bringing Smart House to its final 83-metre height.

Smart House viewed from the west on Queen Street, image by Craig White

Cladding installation has progressed a fair bit since our last update. Back in late July, the main tower cladding of reflective window wall framed in dark vertical mullions had been installed up to the 6th floor, with the signature red and clear balcony treatment reaching up to the 8th floor. In the time since, the main tower cladding has been installed up to the 10th level, with balcony cladding reaching up to the 19th floor.

Cladding installation progressing for Smart House, image by Craig White

With large sections of the building's exterior envelope in place, new views of the project are offering a clearer picture of how this project will look upon completion in 2018. In addition to showing the effect of the colourful cladding as seen from street level, the photo below also highlights the alternating angles of the structure, which evokes the image of a deck of cards mid-shuffle.

Cladding installation progressing for Smart House, image by Craig White

Aside from a striking design, Smart House will be the first significant micro-condominium complex in Toronto. The building's offering of 256 units—sized as small as 276 ft²—will all include custom built-in furnishings that help to maximize the functionality and comfort of the units. Residents of the condos will have access to a selection of amenities within the four-storey podium including an outdoor terrace, a fitness centre, and a lounge with show kitchen. The podium will also include retail spaces on the first two levels, as well as 16,000 ft² of Class A office space on the third and fourth floors.

Smart House, image courtesy of Urban Capital/Malibu

