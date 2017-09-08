| by Jack Landau |

It was just a few days ago when an eye-catching design was revealed for 64 Prince Arthur Avenue, a proposed 29-storey condominium tower from Adi Development Group located where Toronto's Yorkville and The Annex neighbourhoods meet. Since then, documents submitted to the City of Toronto for the rezoning application for the proposed tower have been released, revealing further details of plans for the potential new landmark. CetraRuddy Architecture of New York is the design lead, with Toronto's Core Architects serving as Architects of Record. The landscape plan is by Janet Rosenberg + Studio.

Facing northeast at 64 Prince Arthur, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

These documents show that the bulk of the project's 60 condominium units will feature two-bedroom configurations, the vast majority of them over 180 m²/1,900 ft² in size, much larger than typical Toronto condo suites. 64 Prince Arthur's condominium units will come in a mix of 14 one-bedroom, 38 two-bedroom, and 8 three-bedroom suites.

64 Prince Arthur, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Architectural plans for the site offer insight into the amenities that will be offered at this ultra-luxe development. Housed on the 2nd floor, 64 Prince Arthur will offer a selection of amenity spaces that includes a 99 m² pool, 53 m² of change rooms, a 54 m² lounge, a 60 m² fitness centre, and a 124 m² outdoor amenity deck at the north end of the building.

Below, a site plan shows how the floor plates gradually shift as the building rises.

64 Prince Arthur, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The documents also elucidate how parking would be accommodated on the constrained development site. 64 Prince Arthur would contain 73 parking spaces housed in a two-level underground garage. These spaces would be accessed via a fully automated parking storage system with a single rotating elevator. A valet service operating from the porte cochere on the west side of the building would park or and retrieve cars for residents. In addition, 57 resident bicycle parking spaces and 6 visitor spaces are proposed to serve residents of the building.

64 Prince Arthur, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

