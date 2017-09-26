| by Jack Landau |

We have been keeping a close eye on Bazis, Metropia, and RioCan's E Condos, a new Rosario Varacalli-designed mixed-use complex taking shape at Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton intersection. When we last checked in on the construction of the complex's 38-storey rental tower and 58-storey condominium tower just over one month ago, forming had reached the former's 17th level and the latter's 29th level.

E Condos' rental tower (L) and condo tower (R), image by Jack Landau

While the towers have only climbed a few floors in the weeks since—now respectively standing 22 and 31 storeys—the taller 58-storey condominium component has surpassed a milestone since our last update, with the tower's cantilevered amenity level now evident. Now projecting out from the tower's south facade on levels 24 and 25, the lounge will jut out over Eglinton Avenue East, allowing for grand—rose-coloured—views of the area.

Amenity level projecting from E Condos, image by Forum contributor drum118

This section of the building will add a splash of vibrant colour to the tower's otherwise muted palette. The entire amenity level will be finished in red-tinted glazing, creating a visual focal point halfway up the building. Below the red glazing, a glass-walled pool will offer views of the surrounding cityscape to swimmers. It's probably a little too high above the street to be seen clearly by passersby, but will the pool look a bit like a human aquarium?

Pool at E Condos, image courtesy of Bazis/Metropia/RioCan

As the ongoing forming process reveals these new details, work continues on the installation of the condominium tower's cladding. At the time of our last update, window wall had been installed up to the 22nd floor, while installation had begun for the dark perforated aluminum and glass balcony guards that will make up the tower's outermost skin. At street level, a dark, reflective curtainwall glazing was in the process of sealing off the podium levels.

South tower at E Condos, image by Forum contributor drum118

In the weeks since, window wall installation has risen another two floors on the tower component, while curtain wall installation continues at street level. The balcony treatment has become much more apparent, with a full level now finished in this exterior skin and work underway on balcony guard installation for the level above.

Balcony cladding at E Condos, image by Forum contributor drum118

Additional information and renderings can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.