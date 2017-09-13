| by Jack Landau |

Building on the renderings and floorplans being used to generate buzz for Tridel's new Bianca project, a recently-opened presentation centre—just steps east of the project's development site on Dupont between Albany and Howland Avenues—is giving prospective buyers a first-hand glimpse into the 9-storey project's II BY IV DESIGN-appointed interiors.

Bianca presentation centre, image by Jack Landau

Guests entering the presentation centre are greeted by a scale model of the project that offers a three-dimensional take on the development's Teeple Architects design, with accurate representations of the mid-rise's outdoor rooftop amenity spaces and the enhanced public realm that will be introduced. There is plenty to explore on the scale model, and we will return for a closer look at this element in the coming months.

Inside the Bianca presentation centre on Dupont, image by Jack Landau

Beyond the scale model, a reception area features similar stone and gold tones as seen in renderings for Bianca's interior amenity spaces, offering a taste of the material finishes that future residents of the building will enjoy.

Reception area at Bianca's presentation centre, image by Jack Landau

Around the corner, a space dividing the reception area from a kitchen and bathroom suite vignette features three finish package displays that purchasers can select from. These displays include material samples that visitors can examine, with the three choices all bearing neutral colour palettes that act as a springboard for future residents' design customization.

Finish packages at Bianca's presentation centre, image by Jack Landau

The standout feature of the presentation centre, a suite vignette, provides a mockup of a completed kitchen and bathroom at Bianca. A range of warm finishes are on display in the kitchen, which also boasts a gas cooktop and integrated appliances.

Suite vignette at Bianca's presentation centre, image by Jack Landau

A look at the bathroom mockup reveals a boutique hotel aesthetic with natural stone finishes, dual-faucet sinks, and a soaker tub.

Bathroom vignette at Bianca's presentation centre, image by Jack Landau

Those interested in getting to know more about the development can visit the presentation centre for themselves, with the space open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 AM to 7 PM and weekends and holidays from 12 PM to 6 PM.

