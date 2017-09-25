| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Lower River Street, south of King Street East. Submitted to the River City 3 Forum thread by contributor skycandy, this view faces south from River in front of the mid-rise component of River City's first phase, towards the rising 29-storey third phase of the Saucier + Perrotte Architects and ZAS Architects-designed community.

Facing south on Lower River Street, image by Forum contributor skycandy

