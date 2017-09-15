| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day was captured from the upper levels of the Uptown Residences by Forum contributor Benito. Facing northwest, this shot shows Toronto's Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences set against a colourful sunset sky.

Four Seasons at sunset, image by Forum contributor Benito

