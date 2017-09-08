| by Jack Landau |

Since its launch earlier this year with a star-studded event, details of the plan for Nobu Toronto have continued to emerge. The condo-hotel-restaurant development in Toronto's Entertainment District comes from Madison Group in partnership with Westdale Properties and the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Group. In previous articles, we have covered the Teeple Architects-designed exterior of the twin 49-storey towers, the project's heritage preservation plan, and the amenities that will be offered to residents of the condominium and hotel units. Now, we return for a look at the project's suites, which boast interiors appointed by Studio Munge.

Nobu Residences Toronto, image courtesy of Madison Group/Westdale Properties

A rendering of a Nobu suite reveals plenty of warm wood finishes, and floor-to-ceiling glazing that offers views of the surrounding cityscape. Outside, we get a look through one of the projecting frames that sculpt the towers' exteriors, a perforated and tapered metal column that will stylishly define the outside corner of the balconies.

Suite interior, Nobu Residences Toronto, image courtesy of Madison Group/Westdale Properties

Nobu bathrooms are offered with equally stylish interiors, with similarly rich finishes as in the main living areas. The aesthetic is minimalist but textural, featuring dark, striated tiles and cabinets in deeply warm tones.

Suite interior, Nobu Residences Toronto, image courtesy of Madison Group/Westdale Properties

Building on these renderings, a video was recently released of Studio Munge's director Alessandro Munge speaking about the vision for the project's interiors, telling us his design is inspired by chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s bold variations on Japanese cuisine. Munge asked himself “if I could think of the interiors like he was creating a dish, it could be a beautiful moment”. The resulting design direction is described by Munge as “a flavour that is both international and local to Toronto.”

We will be back with more on the Nobu Toronto project soon. In the meantime, you can find out more about this development from our database file, linked below. Want to talk about the project? You can get in on the conversation in the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided on this page.