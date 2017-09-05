| by Jack Landau |

It was in mid-July when Burlington-based developer Adi Development Group announced plans to redevelop a site at 64 Prince Arthur Avenue to the meeting point of Toronto's Yorkville and The Annex neighbourhoods with a new boutique luxury residential project from New York-based CetraRuddy Architecture. On the final day of August, an official development application was submitted with the City of Toronto providing initial details, and now, Adi is sharing renderings of the new building, which features a striking 29-storey design unlike anything ever built in Toronto.

Facing northeast at 64 Prince Arthur, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Adi's intent to make a big splash with their first Downtown Toronto development is evident in initial renderings of the project, which features a sculptural design that incorporates a structural steel exoskeleton and undulating balconies arranged around a central core. Rising to a height of 120.4 metres plus a 10-metre mechanical penthouse (total height of 130.4 metres), 64 Prince Arthur would contain just 60 luxury condominium units across 12,251 m², at a rate of roughly two units per floor. The project would replace an existing two-storey brick office building constructed in the mid-20th century.

Facing northeast at 64 Prince Arthur, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

The project's formal submission to the City includes a proposed zoning by-law amendment required due to the site's outdated zoning. With the application in place, Adi and CetraRuddy intend to host a series of pre-application meetings later this year, where members of the community will be able to share their input and voice concerns. While there will almost certainly be obstacles in the project's planning and approvals process, these initial renderings reaffirm Adi Development Group COO Saud Adi's earlier commitment to create "an iconic legacy project."

Street level at 64 Prince Arthur, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.