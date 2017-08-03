| by Jack Landau |

Bianca is one of a new wave of projects from Tridel with the prolific Toronto developer is putting an increased emphasis on architectural design. While Tridel has garnered a sterling reputation for customer satisfaction over the years, the company's embrace of more cutting-edge architecture is more recent, and it continues here with the new 9-storey, Teeple Architects-designed Bianca coming to Dupont Street.

Bianca Condos, image courtesy of Tridel

The project is offering 245 condominium units, with prices from $500,000 to $2,900,000. Three different collections are being offered at Bianca, each with a number of different suite layouts to choose from;

the Castle Collection, from 601 ft² up to 1,208 ft²;

the Terrace Collection, from 1,222 ft² up to 1,738 ft², and

the Annex Collection, from 1,151 ft² up to 1,634 ft².

Suite interior, Bianca Condos, image courtesy of Tridel

Bianca's more typically-sized units are found in the Castle Collection, sized from 601 ft² up to 1,208 ft². The Castle Collection’s largest suite is layout 2B+D, a 1,208 ft² unit starting on the building's third floor. Priced from $975,000, this suite's second bedroom and master bedroom—each with their own ensuite bathroom—are divided from one another by a main living/dining room and an inset balcony, maximizing privacy for residents.

Suite 2B+D at Bianca Condos, image courtesy of Tridel

The Terrace Collection's suites are sized from 1,222 ft² up to 1,738 ft². Near one end of this range, layout SPH30 is a 1,268 ft² penthouse unit, priced from $1,315,000. Like the 2B+D suite mentioned above, this unit's master and second bedrooms will each have their own ensuite bathroom, and are located on opposite ends of the suite from each other, ensuring privacy. The suite boasts two balconies, one all for the master bedroom.

Suite SPH30 at Bianca Condos, image courtesy of Tridel

With over a dozen available floorplans, the Annex Collection offers a wide range of choice, with units ranging in size from 1,151 ft² to 1,634 ft². Right in the middle of this range, suite 2V+D is a 1,404 ft2 two-bedroom + den unit, priced from $1,435,000. Exclusively found on the 5th floor, this layout mirrors that of unit 2B+D in the Castle Collection, but with a increased space.

Suite 2V+D at Bianca Condos, image courtesy of Tridel

Additional images and project facts on Bianca can be found in our Database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.