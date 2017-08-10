| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Entertainment District has been in a constant state of construction for the better part of a decade, with a collection of new high-rise condominium towers dotting the neighbourhood's young skyline. Almost five years ago, a view from the intersection of John and Pearl Streets captured the delicate moving process of the 1869-built Richard West House onto the construction site of Pinnacle International's eponymous Pinnacle on Adelaide project. This heritage structure was relocated 57 metres south of its original location from which it was removed to make way for the project's shoring and excavation several months earlier. The September 2012 view below also shows the yet-to-be-clad above-grade parking garage of the the neighbouring Cinema Tower to the west.

Richard West House being moved across John Street onto Pinnacle on Adelaide site, September 2012, image by Jack Landau

It's now about five years later, and the August 2017 view has been transformed by the now-complete Pinnacle on Adelaide. The restored Richard West House has been incorporated into the development's southern mid-rise volume, and now serves as a popular taco restaurant. Largely obscured from view by Pinnacle on Adelaide, a sliver of Picasso Condos, absent in the 2012 photo above, peaks out on the north side. At the lower right corner, the parking lot where Richard West House was temporarily stored during Pinnacle on Adelaide's construction has since been fenced off and excavated to build Pinnacle's PJ Condos.

Podium of Pinnacle on Adelaide, August 2017, image by Jack Landau

An acute angle from the same vantage point shows Pinnacle on Adelaide in context with the neighbouring Cinema Tower rising behind it, and Festival Tower rising to the south of it.

Pinnacle on Adelaide, August 2017, image by Jack Landau

