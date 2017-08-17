| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday turns the clocks back to January 23, 2009 for a view of construction activity at The Daniels Corporation's Festival Tower and tiff Bell Lightbox in Toronto's Entertainment District. Originally captured by Forum contributor DaninToronto, this view faces northwest from the southeast corner of King and John Streets, showing the forming of the podium levels for the 42-storey, KPMB Architects-designed development.

Festival Tower/tiff Bell Lightbox from the southeast corner of King and John, 2009, image by Forum contributor DaninToronto

Returning to the same vantage point today yields a transformed view. The Festival Tower and tiff Bell Lightbox development was completed in 2010, and the building has since become our focal point throughout the year for anything cinematic that's non-Hollywood, and especially during TIFF itself. Other notable additions to the cityscape can be seen in the distance down King Street, and closer to Spadina Avenue. On the south side of King Street, Lifetime Developments and TAS' M5V Condominiums was completed in 2011, while Great Gulf's Charlie Condos was completed in 2012 on the north side of King. The uppermost levels of Menkes' 87 Peter can be seen rising just to the left of where Festival Tower rises above the Lightbox podium.

Festival Tower/tiff Bell Lightbox from the southeast corner of King and John, 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!