| by Jack Landau |

Redevelopment plans for 57 Spadina Avenue have been evolving for almost five years now. A Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed condominium proposal was initially submitted to the City of Toronto back in 2013 by previous owners Diamond Corp and Allied Properties REIT, who later sold the site to Tricon Capital following the project's August 2014 approval. MOD Developments Inc. have been retained as development advisors. The proposal is now being pursued as a rental tower, and a recent resubmission to the City includes further development of the plans for the 36-storey tower, including the first high-quality renderings.

Facing north at 57 Spadina, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

At 121 metres (or 397 feet), the total hight of 57 Spadina is down slightly from the early submission's 123-metre (404-foot) height. Now with a gross floor area (GFA) of 28,524 m², the building would consist of 24,215 m² of residential space, 2,690 m² of commercial space, 1,619 m² of retail space, and 879 m² of residential amenity space.

Facing east at 57 Spadina, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Down from the 370 units proposed in the previous iteration, the newest version of 57 Spading would feature 286 rental units, coming in a mix of 15 studio units, 171 one-bedroom units, 74 two-bedroom units, and 26 three-bedroom units. This reduction in the total number of apartments allows for larger overall unit sizes and the introduction of more multi-bedroom layouts.

Podium, 57 Spadina, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

While the massing remains quite similar to previous iterations aside from some minor changes, new renderings and specifications in the latest submission provide details of the architectural finishes. The building's exterior treatment will consist of a frame of tri-colour dark brick panels, vision glass in a grey aluminum frame system, stone accents at street level, and clear glass wraparound balconies, or Juliet balconies fronting directly onto Spadina for podium suites.

57 Spadina, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The building would be served by a four-level underground parking garage containing 90 spaces, divided between 60 resident spaces and 30 visitor spaces. 240 bicycle parking spaces will also be included, with 10 short-term spaces on the ground floor, and the remaining 230 long-term spaces housed within the second level of the podium.

57 Spadina's Spadina Avenue frontage, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images of the current and previous iterations can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.