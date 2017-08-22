| by Jack Landau |

Construction of Musée condos is now complete on Adelaide just east of Bathurst in Toronto's King West neighbourhood. With most units in the 17-storey Quadrangle-designed building now occupied, and the various residential amenities complete and in use, there are still some important unfinished public realm enhancements tied to the Plaza development targeted to wrap up later this year.

Musée Condos viewed from the west on Bathurst in June, image by Jack Landau

Along with all of the new people that Musée is bringing to the neighbourhood, a new 8,000 ft² public park is coming too. Currently under construction, the park is located to the south of the building on Adelaide Place, a short street that runs south from Adelaide Street into the middle of the block. Along with the new park, new pedestrian lanes throughout the block will connect other new developments together, creating a network of passages animated by retail and restaurants, patios and building lobbies. Musée's park, scheduled to be complete in October, will add places to sit and relax and enjoy the landscaping.

Park at Musée Condos, image courtesy of Plaza

Besides its frontage on Adelaide Place, the new park will also be accessible through a new passage carved through the ground level of Musée. Lined with art and featuring windows looking in from ground-floor amenities, this highly-visible and publicly-accessible element should be a standout feature of the project's public realm. We took a closer look at the construction progress for the galleria earlier this year, by when most of the space's finishes and lighting fixtures had been installed.

Sheltered galleria at Musée Condos, image courtesy of Plaza

With the park's completion approaching, we will return with an update on the construction of this new public space.