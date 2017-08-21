| by Jack Landau |

Construction presses on for what will soon become Midtown Toronto's tallest building. Bazis, Metropia, and RioCan's E Condos is reshaping the Yonge and Eglinton intersection with two Rosario Varacalli-designed residential towers; a 58-storey condominium tower at the northeast corner of Yonge and Eglinton, and just to the northeast of it, a 38-storey rental tower rising on Roehampton Avenue.

E Condos' south tower rising above Yonge Street in early-August, image by Jack Landau

E Condos' taller condominium tower stood 22 storeys above the Yonge and Eglinton intersection at the time of our last update in late-May, and in the time since, the tower has grown another seven levels to a height of 29 storeys. Now roughly halfway towards its final height of 196 metres, E Condos' exterior expression has started to be hinted at.

E Condos' south tower viewed from the corner of Yonge and Eglinton, image by Forum contributor Benito

Podium levels of the condo are now being fitted with the first elements of exterior cladding—a dark and reflective curtain wall glazing—which now covers the entire west face of the second floor. Facing Eglinton to the south, meanwhile, metal framing is ready to support the installation of more glazing.

Podium of E Condos' south tower, image by Forum contributor Benito

Above, installation of the tower cladding has progressed a fair bit since our last update. Window wall cladding now seals off much of the tower up to the 22nd floor, but that will end up being mostly hidden behind a skin of randomized balcony guards—dark aluminum perforated with holes of o varying sizes—most to waist height, but some with some panels stretching to the ceilings.

E Condos' south tower viewed from Yonge north of Eglinton, image by Forum contributor Benito

At the time of our last update, only a few panels of this translucent outer screen had been installed. Gaps that were then apparent in photos of the screen cladding are now being filled in with glass balcony guards, providing an early glimpse into how the exterior treatment will look once all elements come together. (To get a better idea of where this is heading, make sure to check out the renderings in the linked database file.)

Cladding on E Condos' south tower, image by Forum contributor Benito

To the north, the rental tower has grown significantly since late May, when it stood just eight storeys above Roehampton Avenue. Now at a height of 17 storeys, the building is having quite the impact on Yonge Street. Window wall cladding is now sealing off the north tower's residential levels, while a grid of opaque cladding with thick horizontal black bands is rising along the lower levels' west facade, marking the north tower's 'party wall'.

E Condos' north tower (left) and south tower (right), image by Forum contributor Benito

Additional information and renderings can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.