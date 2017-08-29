| by Jack Landau |

Plans for Diamante Development's Mirabella Condominiums continue to evolve following an early-2017 resubmission to the City of Toronto. Earlier this month, the project—consisting of twin 38-storey, Scott Shields Architects-designed condominium towers rising from a shared podium-cum-parking garage—submitted further revised plans as part of a Site Plan Approval application, with minor tweaks being made in response to routine concerns from City staff to the plan's massing, materiality, and interior layout.

Revised design for Mirabella Condominiums, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

While the overall design language remains, altered details of the massing and exterior are apparent in the newest revision. One of the concerns listed by City staff was that the cladding of the south façade of the above-ground parking garage be improved. In response, the majority of the spandrel glass panels proposed in the previous version have been replaced with clear glazing, positioned at heights that will shield views of parked vehicles from passersby, while allowing natural light to penetrate to the interior of the garage floors.

Podium of Mirabella Condominiums, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

At street level on Lake Shore Boulevard, retail and lobby spaces have been enlarged from the previous iteration, made possible through the elimination of ground-floor mechanical rooms.

Podium of Mirabella Condominiums, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Among changes to the massing and layout, the central section of the podium has been extended slightly to a new height of 26.2 metres, while the typical tower floorplate has been increased by 7% from the previous 924 m² to a new size of 992.43 m². Above the podium, the revised configuration includes a tower separation distance of 26.25 metres, exceeding the required 25-metre separation mandated by the City.

One note in the application covers wall-mounted signage beside the building's main pedestrian and vehicular entrance to record the architects involved. The City requires permanent signage on all new buildings over 1000 m² that indicates the Architect of Record or primary Design Architect of to be affixed to the exterior.

Street level, Mirabella Condominiums, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

