| by Matthew Derohanessian |

Design changes are brewing for a condo proposed at 18 Eastern Avenue in Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood. Located just blocks from the Distillery District, the development was first submitted to the City in September of 2016. Renderings of the complex showed the upper levels with black cladding at the time. Now, new images recently posted to the Instagram account of Norm Li, one of Toronto's premier architectural rendering firms, show that the upper storeys of the development by the Alterra Group of Companies are now being imagined with white cladding.

Looking west to 18 Eastern Avenue, image created by Norm Li

Designed by Teeple Architects, the 13-storey building rises to a height of 49.6 metres (163 feet) and features 1,563 m2 of retail space facing Eastern Avenue. 381 condominium units are proposed across the building, with 14 townhomes at grade, 10 facing Gilead Place, and 4 facing Sackville Street. Residents would be served by a two-level underground parking garage containing 142 parking spaces, divided between 109 resident spaces and 33 visitor spaces. 344 bicycle spaces are proposed on levels 1, 2, P1, and P2, while one visitor car parking space will be situated at grade. The project's landscape design is by Alexander Budrevics & Associates.

Looking south on Sackville Street to 18 Eastern Avenue, image created by Norm Li

The new images portray the project within a context that is more highly detailed, including the view above looking south on Sackville Street, and the view southeast on Gilead Place, with 18 Eastern rising into the sky behind existing townhomes on Gilead Place.

18 Eastern looming over existing townhomes on Gilead Place, image by Norm Li

We will return with additional updates as new details about the project emerge. In the meantime, you can review current facts and also see the original renderings by visiting the project’s database file, linked below. If you'd like to join in on the conversation, you can visit our associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the space provided on this page.