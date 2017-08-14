| by Jack Landau |

Visible for almost the entire stretch of Avenue Road between Lawrence and Wilson, the recent installation of a tower crane at the site of Cityzen Development Group, Fernbrook Homes, and Fortress Real Developments' Brookdale on Avenue Road has been turning heads in the Toronto's Bedford Park neighbourhood. This crane's height—while taller than the building it is constructing—stands as a sign of things to come, with the block soon to be dominated by the 7-storey mid-rise condo with architecture by RAW Design.

Crane standing over the Brookdale on Avenue site, viewed from the east side of Avenue facing west, image by Jack Landau

Construction of the project has been progressing smoothly since demolition cleared the block of Avenue Road between Brookdale and Fairlawn Avenues in mid-2016. Months later, a February update covered the project's shoring, and a follow up at the start of May provided an update on the site's excavation. Now, with a large portion of the excavation complete and a tower crane in place, forming has begun for the building's two-level underground parking garage.

Facing north across the site from Brookdale Avenue, image by Jack Landau

Forming activity is currently concentrated around the north end of the site, where excavation wrapped up earlier this summer. Several supporting columns are now in place for the garage's future P2 level, with waterproofing and concrete foundation walls beginning to hide the site's pile and lagging shoring walls from view.

Facing south across the site from Fairlawn Avenue, image by Jack Landau

All that remains to complete the excavation is the removal of a large earth ramp currently providing access into the excavated pit for crews and heavy machinery. With temporary stairs and the tower crane now in place, removal of the ramp can commence, freeing up space for the parking garage's north end.

Facing northeast across the site, image by Jack Landau

