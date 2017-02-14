| by Jack Landau |

Construction is now underway at the site of Cityzen Development Group, Fernbrook Homes, and Fortress Real Developments' Brookdale on Avenue Road, a 7-storey mid-rise condominium development set to rise on Avenue Road north of Lawrence, featuring architecture by RAW Design. Originally proposed in 2011 by now-defunct Mady Developments, the project changed hands in 2015 following Mady's financial troubles and subsequent bankruptcy filing. Major site activity began in mid-2016 on the full city block—bound by Brookdale Avenue to the south and Fairlawn Avenue to the north—when demolition commenced.

North view of the site from Avenue Road and Brookdale, image by Jack Landau

The properties torn down included three walk-up rental apartment buildings, a row of low-rise retail, and a popular neighbourhood bar and grill that has since relocated. Demolition of these properties wrapped up late last year, and since then, work has begun on the project's shoring. To be carried out over the course of the next several weeks, this phase involves the creation of a below-grade earth retention system around the site's perimeter, allowing for a safe excavation.

Shoring rig and soldier piles along the site's Avenue Road frontage, image by Jack Landau

The shoring process entails the drilling of holes around the site's perimeter, followed by the insertion of either steel I-beams or concrete caissons to stabilize the surrounding earth. Images of the site reveal that piles have been placed along the entire south frontage on Brookdale Avenue, as well as a significant portion of the Avenue Road frontage to the east.

Facing west across the site, image by Jack Landau

The development will add 100 new homes to an increasingly dense stretch of Avenue Road. Residents of the building will enjoy a limited selection of amenities, including a party room—with a lounge and private dining space—and an outdoor amenity deck offering seating areas, gas barbecues, a fireplace, lounge chairs, umbrellas, and privacy plantings.

Brookdale on Avenue Road, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

