| by Eric Chen |

A Tower-in-the-Park infill development first proposed in 2011 at Lawrence West and Keele was submitted to the City of Toronto last week by iKore Developments for Site Plan Approval. With zoning approval for 19 storeys, it is now proposed to rise 21 storeys and 222 feet. The new design by Richmond Architects also proposes 216 units, where the zoning allows 178. Located close to Amesbury Park, two 20-storey rental apartment towers are adjacent, one to the southeast, one to the southwest. Other mid-rise residential faces the intersection at Keele and Lawrence, while low-rise residential neighbourhoods surround them and Amesbury Park on three sides. To the southeast of Keele and Lawrence is a large shopping plaza, while light industrial fills out the rest of the area east of Keele. This development, therefore, will densify an area which is already varied in its mix of building typologies.

Rendering of 7 On The Park, image courtesy of Richmond Architects Ltd.

To be known as 7 On The Park for the stylized 7 worked into the building's architecture, the condominium is set to contain a varied mix of units with 56 one-bedroom suites, 121 two-bedroom suites, and 39 three or more bedroom suites. Layouts range in size from 516 to 893 square feet. The unit mix is drastically different from the plan that gained zoning approval in 2014 with 106 one-bedrooms, 72 two-bedrooms, and no three-bedrooms.

Rendering of 7 On The Park, image courtesy of Richmond Architects Ltd.

The changes proposed would add up to the GFA increasing from 166,085 square feet to 206,254 square feet. With no retail integrated into the design, amenity spaces for the residents would take up much of the ground floor including a gym, lounge, entertaining kitchen and dining room, TV room and games room.

Rendering of 7 On The Park, image courtesy of Richmond Architects Ltd.

The project will include a 256 parking spaces below grade, of which 211 will be reserved for residents and 45 for visitors. 219 bicycle parking spaces will also be provided through a combination of stacked, horizontal and vertical storage spaces spread mainly in the parking structure, but also with some spaces at grade. The building is proposed to be clad in vision glass and back-painted glass spandrel, emerald green glass balcony guards, and white precast concrete accent strips. Woodgrain patterning is shown at the the entrance in the image above, running up the height of the tower.

Aerial View of the Site, image via Google Maps

As more details for this project emerge we will keep you updated. In the meantime be sure to checkout the project database file, linked below, for several more images. You can get involved in the discussion in the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the space provided on this page.