| by Jack Landau |

In late July, an application was filed on behalf of developer Main and Main seeking rezoning for a 1,164 m² site at 990 Bloor Street West, on the northwest corner of Toronto's Bloor and Dovercourt intersection. The submission follows on the heels of a September 2016 pre-application public consultation and a March 2017 working group session where input was accepted from neighbourhood residents, planning staff, and Ward 18 Councillor Ana Bailão.

990 Bloor West subject site, image retrieved from Apple Maps

The resulting proposal calls for a 12-storey mixed-use building with a total of 6,993 m² of residential gross floor area divided into 102 units, rising to a height of 42.75 metres including the mechanical penthouse. The Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed building consists of a 3-storey podium with approximately 660 m² of retail space that will benefit from widened sidewalks along Bloor Street. Above the podium, the building will rise 9 more storeys, stepping back on its north side to addressing the established neighbourhood conditions to the north.

Facing west towards 990 Bloor West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

990 Bloor West's street level facing bloor is all glass, while the podium floors above are proposed to be clad in red brick. Ground realm massing and materiality is designed to blend with the built form in the Bloor and Dovercourt area. Above the podium levels, the tower is clad in a grid-like arrangement of buff-coloured brick that frames the south facade’s windows, and wraps around to partially envelop the east and west facades. The north portion of the tower floors is clad in window wall with metal spandrel panels and glass balcony guards.

Facing northeast towards 990 Bloor West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The 102 proposed residential units would be broken down in a mix of 18 bachelor units, 56 one-bedroom units, and 28 two-bedroom units. A three-level, semi-automated parking system with 43 parking spaces and 128 bicycle parking spaces would be provided below.

Facing southwest towards 990 Bloor West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and renderings can be found in our Database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.