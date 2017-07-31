| by Jack Landau |

With the opening of the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension now just a few months away, development activity is heating up around the line's new terminus at Vaughan Metropolitan Centre. One of the residential developments that's going to help make the area a new downtown is Plaza and Berkeley's The Met, with 500 new homes on Jane Street just north of Highway 7.

The Met's site, June 2017, image by Craig White

We dropped by the site of the 35-storey, Quadrangle-designed condominium and townhome development last month, getting a look at the growing excavation pit. Now, as the pit grows, we're jumping forward to get a look at how The Met will be clad.

Framing the windows will be warm-toned panels, while a dark grey metal-clad canopy with warm-toned soffit will be applied to the ground floor frontage along Jane Street. Ground level diagrams show an additional detail not shown in pre-construction renderings—a patterned film covering the garage door, residential entrance, and ground level canopies.

Ground level elevations for The Met, image retrieved from submission to City of Vaughan

These ground floor elevations also show an installation of brightly coloured poles along Jane Street. According to the City of Vaughan Planning Department, their installation is being coordinated with York Region, as they will stand in a regional road right-of-way.

Above, the tower's window wall cladding with black metal panels framing the tower's curved corners will be somewhat hidden behind the patterned ceramic frit glazing on the balconies. Up top, a metal spandrel panel treatment will be applied on the 6-metre-tall mechanical penthouse.

The Met, image courtesy of Plaza/Berkeley

The development’s six blocks of townhomes will be clad in a durable high-tech and high-density fibre cement panels in dark grey and white, plus grey and white brick, charcoal metal composite panels, and natural wood accents at street level.

Townhomes at The Met, image retrieved from submission to City of Vaughan

