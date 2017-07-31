| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of MOD Developments, OP Trust, and Tricon Capital's The Selby, a new 50-storey, bKL Architecture-designed rental tower rising on Sherbourne Street. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor skycandy, this shot highlights the tower's main cladding, a precast concrete panel with embedded brick.

Brick cladding on The Selby, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!