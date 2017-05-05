| by Jack Landau |

Construction of the University of Toronto's Centre for Engineering Innovation and Entrepreneurship has yielded much progress in the early months of 2017, with the complex now a towering presence at the heart of the St. George Campus. When we last checked in on the Montgomery Sisam Architects and Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios-designed project back in early-December, the first above-grade columns had recently been put in place for the first floor of the 8-storey institutional building. Since our last update, the first six levels have been formed, with work now in progress on the 7th level.

Centre for Engineering Innovation & Entrepreneurship viewed from the north on St. George St., image by Forum contributor salsa

With structural completion fast approaching, work has begun on the facility's exterior envelope. Centre for Engineering Innovation and Entrepreneurship's (CEIE) exterior will feature a textured, grid-like pattern of precast concrete and glass. The first cladding elements are now evident along the base of the building on St. George Street, where clear curtain wall glazing was recently installed.

Cladding on the Centre for Engineering Innovation & Entrepreneurship, image by Forum contributor salsa

The project incorporates a number of sustainable design features that should serve to make it one of the most energy-efficient buildings at the University of Toronto. While many of the existing buildings on campus reach electricity usage rates of 200–300 kWh/m², the CEIE is targeting a rate of 100kWh/m². Features such as an atrium that allows natural light to penetrate the building, rainwater collection and retention, and advanced air delivery systems will all help the project meet the City's Tier 2 Green Standard performance measures.

Aerial view of the site, image retrieved from project webcam

Once construction is complete, the $200-million project will add 15,000 m² of space for U of T's Engineering department, including an interactive 500-seat auditorium, and a range of collaborative work spaces tailored to the various subjects and fields taught at the CEIE.

Rendering showing the completed building from King's Circle, image via University of Toronto

We will continue to update you as construction continues, and interior progress gets underway. In the meantime, further information is available via our Database file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Post your comments on this page, or join the conversation in our associated Forum thread.