| by Jack Landau |

On Kingston Road, just east of Victoria Park Avenue in Scarborough, construction is in full swing on a new mid-rise condominium development, set to add 145 residential units area. TAS and Main and Main Developments' Kingston&Co. Condominiums began construction in October, 2015 with a ceremonial ground breaking, followed by shoring and excavation later that year. By the time of our most recent update in mid-February, the Teeple Architects-designed project stood five storeys over Kingston Road, and has continued to grow over the months that have followed.

Forming nearing completion at Kingston&Co. Condominiums, image by Forum contributor junior43

Forming for the 10-storey mid-rise is now racing towards completion, with the main 8-storey east volume now fully formed, and work underway on the slightly taller volume at the west end. As the project rises towards its final height, new elements in the Teeple Architects design continue to be revealed. Recent photos show a textured precast concrete cladding, and rounding at the building's southeast corner.

Cladding on Kingston&Co. Condominiums, image by Forum contributor junior43

Views of the building form the neighbourhood to the north reveal that even more cladding has bene installed over the building's terraced north elevation, while giving an early glimpse of how the building's stepped massing integrates with the adjacent low-rise neighbourhood.

Cladding on Kingston&Co. Condominiums, image by Forum contributor junior43

A rendering of the project captured from a similar angle as the first photo in this article shows the end goal of the building envelope, and how the upcoming installation of windows will play into the design. This image also shows the improved pedestrian realm that will be introduced along this stretch of Kingston Road, adding new retail to a stretch formerly occupied by a small strip plaza, a parking lot, and the former Alpine Hotel.

Kingston&Co. Condominiums, image courtesy of TAS/Main and Main

