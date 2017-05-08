| by Jack Landau |

The once heavily-industrialized Liberty Village area of Toronto has come a long way since being re-established as a creative industries and residential enclave at the start of the 2000s. With a millennial-heavy demographic now supporting the area's still-developing social landscape, the area's growing portfolio of residential developments continue to attract new residents to the community.

Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood and surrounding context, image via Apple Maps

A handful of new developments are primed to add more residential density to the neighbourhood, with this new growth centred around the Strachan and East Liberty Street intersection. Just west of this intersection, the 25-storey first phase of CanAlfa Group's Liberty Central by the Lake at 51 East Liberty Street is set to be joined by a second phase. Liberty Central 2 will rise 27 storeys to the east at 49 East Liberty Street, mirroring the IBI Group design of the first phase and connecting with the podium levels of the existing tower.

Liberty Central by the Lake, image courtesy of CanAlfa Group

Further to the east, Block 10 of Liberty Village at the southwest corner of Strachan and East Liberty—currently sitting vacant—would be redeveloped with a 32-storey, IBI Group-designed rental tower by CanAlfa. With an address at 39 East Liberty Street, the project will be divided from the future phase of Liberty Central by the Lake by a new north/south private road. The project would add a total of 387 rental units to the Liberty Village neighbourhood, coming in a mix of 33 studio, 238 one bedroom, 77 two bedroom, and 39 three bedroom rental units.

Context of 39 East Liberty, outlined in black, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The project will be served by three levels of underground parking containing 233 parking spaces and 427 bicycle spaces, divided between 39 short-term and 388 long-term spaces. Residents would also have access to a combined 774 m² of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces.

Site of 39 East Liberty and surrounding context, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Architectural plans for the site reveal additional details about the project. Cladding will consist of a mix of window wall panels and spandrel glazing, with matching mullion caps and slab edge pans. The building’s balconies would be finished in glass balcony guards. These documents also reveal that the project will be excavated in tandem with CanAlfa’s adjacent Liberty Central phase 2.

West view across the sites of 39 East Liberty and Liberty Central phase 2, image by Edward Skira

To the north, Block 4 of Liberty Village—occupying the northwest corner of Strachan and East Liberty Street— would be redeveloped with a residential tower, featuring an IBI Group design that matches its sibling tower to the south. Addressed to 19 Western Battery, the recently-revised proposal calls for a 35-storey condominium tower with 454 residential units, increased from the previously-proposed 29-storey plan.

Scale model of 19 Western Battery, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

