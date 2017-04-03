| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up March 2017's hottest stories, dataBase files, and Forum threads.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. New Details Emerge for 98-Storey Yonge Street Tower

Podium of the 98-storey tower proposed for Yonge Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Updated 343.9-metre plans for Cresford Developments' 'YSL Residences' tower were first revealed in late-February, and a March follow-up revealed even more details about the supertall proposal, becoming the month's most popular article. In second place, news of additions that would increase the height and substantially alter the design of Atrium on Bay has been met with a lukewarm reception.

2. Minor Variance Could Spell Major Changes for the Atrium on Bay

3. Toronto's Housing Crisis: A Problem of Supply or Demand?

4. Growth to Watch For 2017: Corktown-Regent Park-Cabbagetown

5. Two Podiums, One Tower Revealed for 3XN-Designed 552 Church

6. Highway 427 Expansion: $616 M Design-Build Contract Signed

7. Nobu Hotel & Restaurant Brand to Anchor Mercer Street Towers

8. Growth to Watch For 2017: Downtown Toronto North

9. Growth To Watch for 2017: Bloor-Yorkville and Rosedale

10. Concord Adex's Last Two Towers Approved at CityPlace

Our Top Ten dataBase Files

1. M City

M City in Mississauga, image courtesy of Urban Capital/Rogers

The Core Architects-designed first tower at Rogers Real Estate Development Ltd. and Urban Capital Property Group's M City development in Mississauga has brought lots of attentions to the project, which finished March at the top of our dataBase file rankings. In second place, the announcement that a Nobu hotel and restaurant would occupy a proposed Entertainment District development generated plenty of attention, bringing the project to second place for the month.

2. Nobu Residences Toronto

3. The One

4. One Bloor East

5. The Well

6. 1 Yorkville

7. YSL Residences - Yonge Street Living

8. 43 Gerrard West

9. 16 York

10. 1-7 Yonge (Toronto Star Lands)

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. Massey Tower

Massey Tower rising above Yonge Street, image by Edward Skira

The unique geometry of Massey Tower grows more apparent by the day, capturing the eyes of our Forum photographers and pushing the project's thread to our top spot for the month. In second place, the opening of Emerald Park's TTC connection and the ongoing growth of its retail component continue to generate conversation.

2. Emerald Park Condominiums

3. 88 Scott Street

4. One Bloor East



5. Mirvish+Gehry Toronto

6. Union Station Revitalization

7. Ten York Street

8. 1 Yorkville

9. Galleria Mall Redevelopment

10. Daniels Waterfront - City of The Arts

