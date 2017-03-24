| by Jack Landau |

In 2014 Concord Adex submitted a plan for a two-tower mixed-use condo complex at 23 Spadina Avenue on the west side of Downtown Toronto. This is the same site—also known as Block 22 at Concord CityPlace—where its head offices and presentation centre now stand in the heart of that high-rise neighbourhood. Originally proposed at heights of 79 and 68 storeys, the proposal for the Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects-designed development was appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) for failure by City Council to render a decision within the required time. The appeal culminated in an October-2016 appearance at the OMB where it was announced that Concord and the City had reached an agreement on the proposal.

2014 submission for Block 22 with previous 79-and 68-storey heights, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

While there are no new renderings for the approved plan, it can easily be described in comparison to the image above. The tower, left centre, proposed for the corner of Blue Jays Way and Navy Wharf Court has been reduced from 79 storeys to 59. The tower, right centre, at Bremner Boulevard and Spadina Avenue, has increased from 68 storeys to 69. The podium is virtually unchanged at 10 storeys, with retail at ground level and office space on the second level. Parking is both below ground (301 spaces) and hidden above ground (346 spaces) in the centre of the podium. 572 of the spaces are meant for building residents, while 85 are for non-residential use including 2 car-share spaces. 1,396 bicycle parking spaces will be provided onsite.

With floorplates of 750 m², the project's towers and podium will contain a total of 1,364 units, coming in a mix of 808 one bedroom and one bedroom plus den units, 419 two bedroom units, and 137 three bedroom units. The project's originally-proposed floor space index (FSI) of 21.83 has been reduced slightly to 20.83, while the previous plan's tower separation of 22 metres has been increased to 25 metres to address Toronto's tower separation guidelines.

2014 submission for Block 22 with previous 79-and 68-storey heights, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Block 22 will enhance the local public realm with a 100 m² privately owned public space (POPS), situated at the southeast corner of the site, fronting the Spadina and Bremner intersection, across from the Rpgers Centre. In addition, Concord will enter into a $7 million Section 37 agreement with the City to fund the YMCA at 505 Richmond Street West along with other community benefits, as part of the settlement reached last year.

Depiction of POPS space in Block 22's 2014 submission, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

In addition to being the tallest towers in the CityPlace community, the now-approved Block 22 towers will mark the final phase of the high-rise district.

