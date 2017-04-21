| by Jack Landau |

In the months since the November 2016 launch of Stafford Homes and Greybrook Realty Partners' Avenue & Park, sales have been progressing for the boutique development's limited collection of 36 luxury condominium suites in Toronto's Avenue Road and Lawrence neighbourhood. The seven-storey Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed project's suites—which range in size from 1,200 ft² to approximately 3,000 ft²—are now roughly 65% sold, as the development continues to press through Toronto's planning and approvals process.

Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

Residents of the project's three dozen units will enjoy amenities appointed by interior designers U31, including a lobby with concierge service, a game room, a yoga and fitness centre, dry saunas, a movie screening room, a business centre, and a party room.

Lobby at Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

An outdoor roof deck will offer landscaping and views of the surrounding neighbourhood, while luxury services such as grocery delivery by Pusateri’s, dog walking & grooming services, and car washing and detailing will all be offered to building residents.

Outdoor amenity space at Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

At street level, the development will meet Avenue Road with 725 m² retail space, set to become a 'Beer Boutique' operated by The Beer Store. While the site is currently occupied by a standalone Beer Store location, the new retail space within Avenue & Park would continue to quench the neighbourhood's thirst, albeit in a classier higher-end space. A Site Plan Application (SPA) submitted in late 2016 outlines some of the changes to the retail space since the initial submission, including a wraparound awning, which aims to better address the corner of Avenue Road and Bedford Park Avenue.

