| by Jack Landau |

Construction is well underway at the Bathurst and St. Clair site of Reserve Properties' Rise Condos, and the 21-storey, Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed tower now stakes a commanding presence at the intersection's southeast corner.

Work on the project kicked off back in 2014 with the demolition of the commercial property that previously occupied the southeast corner, followed by the start of shoring in Spring 2015. By the Spring of last year, excavation of the four-level underground parking garage was largely complete and a tower crane was installed at the base of the pit. By the Summer, construction hit a conspicuous milestone, with forming reaching street level. In the months since, relatively rapid forming has brought the building up to its current height of 19 storeys.

Rise viewed from the northwest, image by Nicolas Arnaud-Goddet

With the building now rising above the Bathurst and St. Clair intersection, only two more residential levels remain before work begins on the tower's mechanical penthouse level. Once fully formed, the mechanical penthouse will bring the project to its full 247-foot height.

Rise's podium levels, image by Nicolas Arnaud-Goddet

In the meantime, cladding installation is underway on the building's podium levels, as well as the lower levels of the tower. The aesthetic of contrasting black and white precast panels is becoming apparent, though installation of the building's main window wall envelope has yet to begin.

Once complete, the 283-unit condominium development will be anchored to the Bathurst and St. Clair intersection with ground floor retail. Above, residents will have access to a range of indoor amenities on the second and seventh floors, with interiors appointed by II BY IV DESIGN. Outdoor amenities will come in the form of two landscaped and furnished rooftop terraces, one with a swimming pool, situated atop the podium.

Rise Condos, image courtesy of Reserve Properties

Additional information and renderings can be found in our dataBase file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.