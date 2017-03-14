| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of cladding details on the lower levels of Plaza's Musée Condos, the latest condominium development to reach occupancy in Toronto's King West area. Designed by Quadrangle Architects, the 17-storey condominium development's base features a main exterior expression of dark precast panels with black granite chips mixed in, accented by alternating dashes of orange in two different tones.

Detail view of Musée Condos' lower floors, image by Lori Whelan via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!