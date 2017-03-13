| by Stefan Novakovic |

East of Toronto's Downtown core, developers Great Gulf and Hullmark are re-making the corner of Power and Adelaide streets with a full-block development fronting Orphan's Green. Designed by Core Architects, the conjoined towers of the 19 and 22-storey home: Power and Adelaide condominium development will add 520 units to the area, as well as new retail and restaurant space, and an enhanced public realm that engages the adjoining park.

Looking west from Power Street, image courtesy of Great Gulf / Hullmark

Ranging in size from 450 ft² to 1,300 ft², the project's one- to three-bedroom condominium suites feature interiors by TACT Architecture. With 9' ceilings throughout, the units come in a fairly diverse configuration of layouts, with the variety made possible by the angular, C-shaped development's somewhat uncommon form.

Suite interior, image courtesy of Great Gulf / Hullmark

At 450 ft², the project's smallest suite offers a simple one-bedroom configuration. Unlike many similarly sized units, which tend to be long and narrow, the more square-shaped suite features more even proportions. The east-facing unit is planned on floors three, four, and five.

The 450 square foot one-bedroom suite, image via Great Gulf / Hullmark

Facing northwest, the 537 ft² one-bedroom suite shown below is one of the project's more angular living spaces. Facing north-west, the unit features a 132 ft² balcony, with the suite's sharp edges most strongly expressed in the bedroom, which features a sizable walk-in closet.

The 537 square foot one-bedroom suite, image via Great Gulf / Hullmark

The 798 ft², two-bedroom home seen below shows one of the project's two-bedroom layouts. Facing northwest, the suite is featured on floors seven through 17, with the living room and both bedrooms facing out onto a 145 ft² balcony. The same interior layout is also offered on floors five and six, albeit without a balcony.

The 798 square foot two-bedroom suite, image via Great Gulf / Hullmark

At 1,010 ft², the three-bedroom, two-bathroom suite is one of the project's larger units. Another distinctly angular space, the suite fronts north and west, with bedrooms on either side of a central living-dining space. Available on floors four and five, the fourth-floor layout also features a 277 ft² terrace accessible from the living room and master bedroom.

The 1,010 square foot three-bedroom suite, image via Great Gulf / Hullmark

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available, and the project continues to advance.