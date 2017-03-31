| by Jack Landau |

A new eastern bookend to Toronto's popular Queen West shopping district is now rising above its neighbours on the south side of the street, just west of Osgoode Station. Construction of Urban Capital and Malibu Investments' Smart House commenced back back in Spring 2015, with the shoring and excavation phases preparing the site for the forming of the 25-storey building's underground parking garage. By mid-October 2016, the parking levels had been fully formed, with the project then sitting at grade. In the months since, the architectsAlliance-designed development has begun to make a more conspicuous impact on Queen Street West.

Smart House viewed from the east on Queen Street, image by Edward Skira

Following the completion of the podium's fourth level earlier this year, work has moved on to the tower floors. A thick transfer slab visible at the top of the podium will serve as a tabletop for the residential floors above. With repeating floorplates on the tower levels, workers will be able to develop a rhythm of forming and pouring floors at a comparatively faster pace than the unique lower levels, meaning we can expect plenty of progress in the coming months. Currently, the building stands six storeys over Queen Street West, with work underway on the second level of the tower.

Smart House rising above Queen Street, image by Edward Skira

With a wealth of amenities both in the building and the surrounding neighbourhood, residents of Smart House's micro-condominium suites will have no trouble finding leisure spaces with plenty of social vitality. While the units themselves are very compact—some as small as 276 ft²—the Swiss Army knife-inspired built-in furnishings are designed to maximize floor area.

Looking south towards Smart House in its urban context, image courtesy of Urban Capital

The residential levels will be anchored to Queen West by the four-level podium, which will contain retailers on levels 1 and 2, and 16,000 ft² of Class A office space on levels 3 and 4. Level 4 will also house the building's residential amenities, which will include an outdoor terrace, a fitness centre, and a lounge with show kitchen.

Amenities at Smart House, image courtesy of Urban Capital

Want to know more about Smart House? UrbanToronto's dataBase file, linked below, includes plenty of renderings and additional information. Want to talk about the project? You can leave a comment in the field provided on this page, or join in on the conversation in our associated Forum threads.