2016 was a very busy year at the site of Bazis and Plaza's 1 Yorkville, just north of Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. At the close of 2015 and well into early January of last year, heritage preservation of the project's Yonge Street storefronts was in full swing, followed by the mid-January start of excavation. By August of 2016, excavation was well underway, digging out the five-level below-grade parking garage that will serve the future 58-storey, Roy Varacalli-designed condominium. Following the completion of excavation and the late-October installation of a tower crane, foundation work was initiated at the base of the pit.

Facing northeast across the 1 Yorkville site, image by Edward Skira

This year, forming of the building's below-grade parking structure has kicked off. 1 Yorkville's lowest P5 level is now almost fully formed, with all but the northernmost walls and columns in place. Progress is most evident at the location of the tower's elevator core, marked by the thick, rectangular concrete projections seen in these images. To the south, the installation of floor forms for the P4 level now covers a large portion of the site footprint, as crews prepare for this level's concrete pour.

Facing southeast across the 1 Yorkville site, image by Edward Skira

The parking garage will eventually hold 171 parking spaces, with 4 spaces reserved for visitors. Forming of this component and the podium is expected to stretch through the next several months, after which, we can look forward to the comparatively rapid rise of the tower's repeating floor layouts.

1 Yorkville will soon eclipse this view, image by Edward Skira

1 Yorkville will add 570 condominium units and 7 rental units to the Yorkville neighbourhood, coming in a mix of 3 bachelor units, 404 one-bedroom units, 105 two-bedroom units, and 65 three-or-more-bedroom units. In addition, a contribution of 1,822.74 m² of retail space will sit behind the restored heritage frontages the anchor the tower to Yonge Street.

1 Yorkville, image courtesy of Bazis/Plaza

