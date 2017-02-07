| by Jack Landau |

The final weeks of 2016 saw slew of new development proposals submitted to the City of Toronto, racing to beat increased development charges that took effect on January 1. Another in the string of redevelopments for Beer Store locations around Toronto was submitted on behalf of Rosewater Capital Group for the site at 227 Gerrard Street East between Seaton and Ontario streets. The proposal seeks to replace the single-storey shop and associated parking lot with a mid-rise residential building rising 8 storeys, and containing ground floor retail.

227 Gerrard Street East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Designed by Architecture Unfolded, the U-shaped building would meet the street with a three-storey volume. Above, a series of stepbacks would position the bulk of the massing on the north side of the building, bringing the building's indented south elevation closer to the scale of the low-rise neighbourhood to the south. The project would reach a height of 28.65 metres. At ground level, 715 square metres of retail fronts onto Gerrard Street, residential fronts onto Seaton Street to the west, and the vehicular entrance is from Ontario Street to the east.

227 Gerrard Street East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Renderings of the building show a two-toned brick treatment, with orange brick covering much of the two lowest levels, with a buff coloured brick accenting the corners and rising above the sixth floor. The two penthouse levels are clad in a window wall system, with metal panel cladding the mechanical penthouse at the west end. A main feature in the building's design is a prominent ornamental flourish on the upper northwest corner, in the form of two clocks mounted high above the intersection of Gerrard and Seaton streets.

227 Gerrard Street East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The project would add 99 units to the area, coming in a mix of 6 bachelor units, 46 one-bedroom and one-bedroom plus den units, 36 two-bedroom and two-bedroom plus den units, and 11 three-bedroom units. Residents would have access to 289 square metres of indoor amenity space and 178 square metres of outdoor amenity space, spread across the second through fourth floors in the building's southeastern arm. 227 Gerrard East would be served by a two-level underground parking garage containing 62 vehicular parking spaces and 131 bicycle spaces.

