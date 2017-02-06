| by Jack Landau |

Following on the sales success of Lindvest Properties 28-storey Sonic Condos, the developer has introduced a second phase for the Don Mills and Eglinton community, dubbed SuperSonic Condos. Designed by Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects, the 30-storey second phase will rise from a three-storey podium shared with phase one. The 299 suites start from the low $300,000s with 80% of them priced less than $500,000.

SuperSonic Condos (R) and Sonic Condos (L), image courtesy of Lindvest

SuperSonic's suites will include 1 bedroom + den layouts (some with two bathrooms) starting at 613 ft², 2-bedroom layouts starting at 651 ft², and 3-bedroom layouts starting at 941 ft². All of these will include either private balconies, terraces, or patio spaces. The first rendering of a suite at SuperSonic provides insight into the finishes offered, which include kitchens with two-tone wood and lacquer, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, and floors finished in plank laminate.

Suite interior at SuperSonic Condos, image courtesy of Lindvest

The suites will be complemented by 25,000 ft² of indoor and outdoor amenity space, with indoor elements appointed by interior designers U31, and outdoor areas landscaped by NAK Design Group. At ground level, residents will have access to spaces including a lobby with concierge, a community room, a business centre, a music and theatre room, and a pet wash station.

Lobby at SuperSonic Condos, image courtesy of Lindvest

On the third floor of the podium, further amenities will include a fitness room with yoga studio, steam rooms, a party room, a dining room, and a games room with billiards tables. A fourth level rooftop terrace will feature seating alcoves, sunning lounges, private cabanas, a barbeque and dining area, and a waterfall feature.

4th floor terrace at SuperSonic Condos, image courtesy of Lindvest

